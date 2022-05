A woman who was abused by former Derry deputy mayor James McKeever says she hates him for what he did to her.

The former SDLP councillor has been convicted of eight offences dating back to the 1980s.

The woman, who spoke to BBC News NI's north west correspondent Keiron Tourish, said she was quiet and withdrawn as a result of the abuse, but is now out the other side and will become stronger.

McKeever will be sentenced in the autumn.