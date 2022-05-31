A woman who brought a sexual harassment case against Morelli's ice cream firm has been awarded £20,000.

Shauna McFarland said she had been sexually harassed verbally while working for the firm by Remo Di Vito, a member of the extended Morelli family.

The tribunal found his conduct was "by any standard, sleazy and sustained".

Morelli's said it accepted the criticism levelled at the company and that Mr Di Vito no longer worked for the firm.

Read the full story here.