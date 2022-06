A dress worn by the Queen during her visit to Enniskillen in 2012 has gone on display to mark the monarch's Platinum Jubilee.

Events were held across Northern Ireland on Thursday to mark 70 years since the coronation in 1952.

Among the other items which have gone in display is a dress worn by Lady Moyra Campbell on that day when she was one of the Queen's maids of honour.

The exhibition at Enniskillen Castle runs until 12 June.