Platinum Jubilee beacons lit across Northern Ireland

A number of beacons have been lit across Northern Ireland to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen is the first British monarch to have a platinum jubilee, celebrating 70 years on the throne.

In keeping with the long tradition of celebrating Royal jubilees, a total of 1,500 beacons were lit across the UK.

Among those were beacons in Belfast, Londonderry, Hillsborough Armagh, Ballymena, Enniskillen and at Knockagh Monument near Carrickfergus.