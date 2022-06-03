The Queen has made 25 visits to Northern Ireland, including three before she ascended to the throne.

She was 19 years old when, as Princess Elizabeth, she visited Stormont with her father, King George VI, and her mother Queen Elizabeth.

The royal visit in 1945 also included trips to Belfast City Hall, Queen's University and Botanic Gardens.

Since then, the Queen has been a regular visitor to Northern Ireland and also developed relations with the Republic of Ireland, leading to her becoming the first British monarch to visit since the country's inception.

