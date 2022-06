Former DUP Mayor Graham Warke said he has decided to leave the party because he wants to follow a "new political pathway".

He has just finished his term as mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council.

Mr Warke said he wanted to "reach out to everybody in the city and district", which he added was difficult when a member of a political party.

He said he said yes to invitations for events across the community during his time in office.