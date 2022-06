A memorial has been unveiled in Newry to honour the TT winning motorcyclist Norman Brown.

The rider was killed in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone after a collision with Peter Huber, who also died, in 1983.

Mr Brown's sister, Deborah Hempkin, said her mother "fell apart" after hearing the news.

She described her brother as having a cheeky grin and that "everybody just loved him for who he was".