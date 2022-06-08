An American woman who has acromegaly, or gigantism, has discovered her connection with the legend of Irish giants.

Colleen Snyder, from Virginia, first developed symptoms when she was eight and the condition, causing excess growth, was diagnosed when she was 20.

While studying her ancestry, Ms Snyder got in contact with Brendan Holland, from Dungannon, who is a relative of Charles Byrne, a man known as the 'Irish giant', who lived in the 18th century.

Read more here.