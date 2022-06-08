The parents of Northern Ireland student Connor Marron have recalled the moment they were told of his death.

The 19-year-old was found "soaked from the waist down" and without shoes after he was hit by a train in north London.

His parents, Sharon Doherty and Fergal Marron, have said they may never know what happened.

Connor had been at the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace with a friend before he was killed in the early hours of 2 January.

He was discovered near Hornsey station about an hour later.

An inquest returned an open verdict.

