A woodland project to help clean Belfast's air

The first phase of a new native woodland has opened in the Belfast hills above Newtownabbey.

Glas-na-Bradan Wood has been planted by members of the public on land that was bought by the Woodland Trust a year ago.

The trees are native varieties dotted all over the first 15 hectares of the site.

Another 11 hectares will be added every year for the duration of this five-year project.

The next planting season will begin in November.

Read the full story here.