A bereaved family are searching for answers around their father's death from cancer linked to asbestos exposure.

Asbestos was used in building materials until it was discovered that inhalation of fibres could cause cancers.

Tony Rodgers’ family still do not know where exposure may have occurred and want to raise awareness about the dangers of asbestos.

It comes as BBC News NI can reveal that the number of asbestos-related deaths increased by almost 60% in NI between 2019 and 2020.

The Public Health Agency said the higher number of asbestos deaths in 2020 was due to "natural variation" in the data.

