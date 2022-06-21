Patients who were affected by the Independent Neurology Inquiry have been giving their reaction after the publication of the report on Tuesday.

The report found the Belfast Trust failed to intervene quickly enough in the practice of former consultant Michael Watt.

More than 5,000 former patients were recalled to be examined for potential misdiagnoses.

It was the largest patient recall of its kind in Northern Ireland.

"Michael Watt failed us, the Belfast Trust failed us, the Department of Health failed us, the GMC (General Medical Council) failed every single patient caught up in this scandal," said Danielle O'Neill.

"They should all do the honourable thing, hang their heads in shame and resign."