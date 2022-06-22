Dog missing from Newtownabbey found in Manchester

Evita Kromule was left devastated after her pet staffy, Pablo, went missing from their home in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

After four weeks of searching, they were reunited by chance when Evita found Pablo's picture on the Dogs Trust website.

When she went to check the local facility in Ballymena, it transpired that Pablo had actually been transferred to the charity's facility in Manchester due to limited capacity.

Pablo has since returned home to County Antrim.