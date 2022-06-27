Children learn sign language to support classmate

Primary 2 pupils at Omagh Integrated Primary School have learned sign language this year.

They were keen to learn the new skill to support their classmate Callum.

They have also inspired their local neighbourhood police and other emergency services to learn the new skill.

Callum's mum Kirsty Bradley said the children's efforts helped make her son one of the gang.

"He just sees it as something for the whole class to do and his friends and his peers and classmates just see him as Callum and he has a hearing aid but it's not the whole picture or his defined characteristic," she said.

"There's a lot more to Callum in terms of sense of humour and all the other things about him."