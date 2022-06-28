The first cruise ship to dock in Warrenpoint in five years was greeted by the elements as Carlingford Lough was battered by high winds and heavy rain.

The American tourists on board the World Navigator are taking part in a 13-night cruise of the UK and Ireland.

However, the normally scenic lough was largely hidden by the weather.

Leo McParland, from Hamilton Shipping, said the industry had rebounded after the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Newry, Mourne and Down Council also told BBC News NI the cruise ship sector was a "welcome economic boost to the local tourism industry".

