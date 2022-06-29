The family of Kathleen Thompson has welcomed a coroner's finding that her killing was unjustifiable.

Mrs Thompson, 47, was shot dead in the back garden of her home in Londonderry in 1971.

An inquest found on Wednesday that the soldier who fired the shots which killed her was unjustified in doing so.

Speaking outside court, Mrs Thompson's daughter Minty said her mother was a "totally innocent civilian".

She said it was hugely important for the family and the wider community that the truth had been established.

