'It was very difficult to get a cancer diagnosis'

A Belfast woman who has terminal cancer says her prognosis is worse due to a delay in getting a diagnosis.

Lisa Smyth, 44, was diagnosed with stage 3c Breast Cancer in 2017.

It took 13 months for the mother of three boys to get a scan after she noticed changes to her breasts following the births of two of her children.

She said she had been honest with her three children about her condition.

"They know I have lost my hair, that I have chemo and that I have lumps. Jake who is nine and the eldest knows it has spread. He does ask difficult questions like: 'Are you going to die?'" she said.

"I have to be honest and say we are all going to die sometime but hopefully not soon."

