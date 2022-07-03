'I'm shocked stress caused broken heart syndrome'

When Michele Canning developed chest pain on her way to a routine doctor's appointment, she presumed it was indigestion.

But she was diagnosed with broken heart syndrome - a sudden form of acute heart failure estimated to affect as many as 5,000 people in the UK each year.

It mostly affects women and is triggered by extreme emotional or physical stress.

Michele's father had died and her youngest child had left home in the months before her diagnosis.

She now believes more research should be carried out into broken heart syndrome and other conditions, such as miscarriage and menopause, that mostly affect women.

Video journalist: Ciara Colhoun