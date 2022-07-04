Ancient stone fortress discovered in a swamp

An historical group in Northern Ireland found an ancient, man-made island settlement near Lough Neagh.

The discovery was made by members of the Loup Historical Society.

Hot weather during lockdown dried up a swamp area in south Londonderry that had been concealing the man-made island, known as a crannog.

Archaeologists say it is potentially significant because it is made of stone, whereas most crannogs that have been found in Northern Ireland are made out of wood or clay.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken

