'Photos of my son don't bear thinking about'

The father of a suicide victim from Belfast has said it "doesn't bear thinking about" how police officers treated his son's body after his death.

BBC Spotlight has revealed that two officers have been investigated for more than three years for sharing images of the victim's body online.

It is part of a wider investigation encompassing 11 separate but related incidents spanning several years.

The father told BBC News NI he remains "physically sick to this day" at how his son's death was treated.

Read more here.

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story, help and support can be found at BBC Action Line.