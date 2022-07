"It's so nice, so heartening and so enjoyable."

John, a care home resident in Ballymena, has described the joy it brings to receive letters from a local primary school.

Pupils at Moorfields Primary School have been writing letters as part of a project to combat loneliness.

Marjorie Hawkins from the Loneliness Network said she hoped young people would learn how older people felt when isolated during the Covid-19 pandemic.