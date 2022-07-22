A new market where businesses are trading from repurposed shipping containers has opened in Belfast.

Trademarket is based on the site of the former Movie House cinema on the Dublin Road.

It has a range of businesses from clothing to food retailers and will be on the site for about two years, until IT company Kainos builds a new base there.

The shipping containers were previously used as part of the redevelopment of the former Bank Buildings after it was badly damaged in a fire in 2018.