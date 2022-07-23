The south Armagh village of a Camlough was once the home of a popular animal fair.

Cattle, sheep and horses are no longer bought and sold in its streets, but a new project hopes to remind people of the past.

Camlough Heritage Society worked with local people to create sculptures and signs which act as a reminder of days gone by.

“This sort of thing isn’t in history books. It isn’t written down. It’s all oral history from grandparents and family friends," said local history pupil Conor Sands.

"You take pride in saying that Camlough was the centre of this."

