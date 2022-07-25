A Ukrainian woman who lives in Belfast said her 88-year-old mother has to hide from Russian bombardments.

Nataliya Kobzenko-Bingham's 88-year-old mother lives near the border with Russia.

"Mum being 88, she still has to hide herself in the cellar," she said

"It was the same when she was eight years old when the Germans were in.

"Nobody deserves to have that at that age."

Mrs Kobzenko-Bingham was attending a rally in Belfast to show solidarity with Ukraine five months on from the Russian invasion.

The Ukrainians in Northern Ireland group and Derry Aid were helping to raise money for supplies to send to the war-torn country.

