Tributes have been paid to Nobel Peace Prize winner Lord Trimble by politicians past and present.

The former Northern Ireland first minister and Ulster Unionist Party leader died on Monday at the age of 77.

He was instrumental in the negotiation of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, the peace deal that ended the worst of Northern Ireland's Troubles.

Current Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said there were people alive today thanks to Lord Trimble's actions in negotiating and supporting that agreement.