Rising costs are putting jobs and businesses in the hospitality sector at risk, a business group has said.

One industry group warned two to three businesses are closing down every week.

Hospitality was among the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic and now the industry has gone from one crisis to the next.

Rising food and energy costs are creating a cost of living crisis for households and a "cost of doing business" crisis for business owners.

James Higginson, who owns Captain Jack's restaurant and takeaway in Portaferry, says he could not write menus to suit prize increases.

