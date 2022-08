Ballyhenry, the latest addition to the herd of Rothchild's giraffes at Belfast Zoo, has been introduced to the public.

Born in July, the 5ft 7in giraffe is the second child of Casey after her first calf Ballyronan was born in May 2020.

Alyn Cairns, the zoo's manager, said staff wanted to make sure "the whole herd bonds with Henry" before he is introduced into the wider paddock which contains zebras.

