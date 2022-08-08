The majority of health service dental practices in Northern Ireland are not accepting new adult patients, a BBC investigation has found.

Figures show 90% of practices are not accepting new adult patients and 88% were not accepting child patients.

That is despite children in full-time education being entitled to free treatment.

None of the practices contacted in the Antrim and Newtownabbey council area were taking new adult patients.

