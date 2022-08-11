It is 75 years since the start of the express rail link between Belfast and Dublin known as the Enterprise service.

Over the decades, the train has changed with the times - and saw plenty of ups and downs.

The rail link was attacked during the Troubles, leading campaigners to launch the Peace Train initiative, and used by campaigners in the Republic of Ireland seeking reform on the ban on contraceptives.

It was even used to inspire sketches by famed Northern Ireland comic "Our Jimmy," James Young.

Events were held in Belfast and Dublin to mark the train line's anniversary, with Anne Chambers - the first woman to work on the train service - speaking to BBC News NI from Belfast.

"I loved it, I loved every minute of it. The staff were wonderful, the passengers - and I would never have dreamed of taking a day off."

