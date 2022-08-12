The unusual weather this week has not been limited to just sunshine.

BBC Newsline had a number of viewers who sent in pictures and they all came from a remarkable night of stargazing on Thursday night.

As well as beautiful sunsets some stunning pictures of the supermoon, also known as the Sturgeon Moon were sent in.

A supermoon is a new or full moon that occurs when the Moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to earth.

A picture taken of the skies over Omagh showed a stunning picture of the Perseid meteor shower.