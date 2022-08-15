NI secretary happy to meet Noah Donohoe's mother

Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara has said he is prepared to meet the family of Noah Donohoe over concerns about information relating to the teenager's death.

Last week, a law firm representing the family said it had "grave concerns" over an application to withhold information in police files.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in 2020.

A Public Interest Immunity (PII) certificate was signed by Mr Vara.

The use of a PII certificate is opposed by Fiona Donohoe, Noah's mother, who believes it is an attempt to cover up the circumstances of her son's death.

The PSNI has ruled out foul play.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Vara said the whole community's thoughts were with Noah's family.

"I did it after very careful consideration, I looked at the files in detail - I can give an assurance - not withstanding redactions… that there is nothing that would impact on the substance of the case concerning the sad passing of Noah.

"I'm more than happy to meet his family to try and explain to Noah's mother where I'm coming from."

