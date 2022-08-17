The daughter of a woman given infected blood says it has been hard to watch her mum suffer.

Danielle Mullan, from Belfast, said she welcomed the news that victims were set to receive an interim compensation payment of £100,000.

Her mother Marie Cromie was given a blood transfusion in the 1980s after giving birth to her son, but it took about 20 years for the family to learn that she had been given contaminated blood.

“It’s not an apology but it’s recognition of what has happened to the people and unfortunately for the people who have passed away," Ms Mullan said.

“It’s been hard. It’s been awful to watch her go through the pain and trauma that she does on a daily basis and will continue to but personally I don’t see why I should receive anything.”

