Community transport organisations in rural parts of Northern Ireland are being affected by rising fuel costs.

About 40% of people in Northern Ireland live in rural areas and many rely on community transport to allow them to leave their homes.

More than 100 volunteer drivers have left community transport in Northern Ireland since the beginning of this year.

BBC News NI has spoken to elderly people in rural areas who have been affected as well as volunteers who have made the decision to leave because of fuel costs.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken