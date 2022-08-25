Thousands of school pupils in Northern Ireland have received the results of their GCSE exams.

There has been a fall in the proportion of top grades awarded.

That was expected due to the return of summer exams for the first time since 2019.

Grades A* and A were awarded to about 37% of entries, compared with about 40% in 2021.

In 2019, the last year in which exams were held, under a third of all GCSEs in Northern Ireland were awarded A* or A.

Nine in every 10 GCSE entries in Northern Ireland were awarded grade C or above in 2022, up slightly on 2021.

