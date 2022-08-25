Nurses in Northern Ireland are to be balloted on strike action.

It follows a similar move across the rest of the UK.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said the "fight for fair pay continues", with the decision taken at an emergency council meeting on Wednesday night.

It means nurses in Northern Ireland will join a national ballot, which is asking members on Agenda for Change contracts if they want to take strike action.

The action would involve a complete withdrawal of labour.

Health Minister Robin Swann said there had to be a UK-wide approach to dealing with nurses' pay demands.

"I have mad it very clear that the current financial package that I have doesn't even meet the independent body's recommendations, never mind the additional asks that we are seeing from our health service.

"But I have always been very clear in my support for our health workers in regards to what I have been able to do within the budgetary availability that I have had."