Prostate cancer: 'I had an aggressive tumour'
Michael Currid, from Coleraine, County Londonderry, survived prostate cancer after being diagnosed six years ago.
He said this "tailored" treatment was "vitally important as no two patients are the same".
A keen cyclist, Mr Currid sought blood tests after feeling "tired and weak" on long cycle journeys.
"I was told I had an aggressive tumour and then you start thinking about what time you have left and not being able to play with the grandkids," he said.