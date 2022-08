Friends have paid tribute to two 16-year-old boys who drowned in Londonderry.

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian died after getting into difficulty at Enagh Lough on Monday evening.

People from the city's Indian Keralan community gathered in the Waterside area of Derry today to remember them.

A book of condolence opened to the public on Wednesday and there is a candlelit vigil planned on Thursday.