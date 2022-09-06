The soaring cost of energy bills has brought a new focus on to how to make homes more energy efficient so they retain heat.

There are a number of government funds aimed at supporting householders who are able to invest money in modernising their heating or insulation systems.

Schemes include the affordable warmth scheme – a £16m fund which helps households with incomes of up to £23,000, a £200m boiler replacement fund, which gives grant support to households with incomes of up to £40,000 and there is the sustainable energy programme - an £8m fund which covers a variety of schemes including a partial grant for anyone getting loft or wall insulation.

The Energy Saving Trust, an independent organisation which advises the public on greener energy solutions, says spending money in the short term could result in longer-term savings.

But people working in the industry says the government must do more to support energy efficient projects.

