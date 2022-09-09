The Queen was "prepared to go the second mile, she was an encourager all the way" for the peace process in Northern Ireland, former first minister Peter Robinson told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme.

In his role, he met the Queen on a number of occasions and also got to know her in private audiences.

"She was a wonderful person, she was driven by faith and duty," he said.

"Those who met her personally found that infectious spirit she had."

Speaking about the historic handshake between Her Majesty and Mr McGuinness, he said: "It wasn't an easy occasion for either of the two individuals.

"There was a lot of history on both sides. It was an important part of our overall process."