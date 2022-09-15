The moment a fireball raced across the sky over Northern Ireland has been captured on camera.

Hundreds of people reported seeing the "shooting star" above Northern Ireland and Scotland on Wednesday night.

Joe McNeill from Dunmurry in west Belfast said it was "absolutely amazing".

The UK Meteor Network said it began receiving reports of the fireball at 22:00 on Wednesday.

Scientists are using video footage captured by the public to work out whether the object travelling across the night sky was a meteor or space junk, and where it came from.

Mr McNeill said: "I noticed a bit of the orange streak coming across the sky - I thought it was a firework.

"Then I realised when it started to change colour that it wasn't a firework - I couldn't hear anything from it.

"I would say I'm a sky-gazer, I'm always looking up and it's the first time I've seen anything like that, as bright and on that scale."

Read more: Hundreds spot fireball shooting across night sky