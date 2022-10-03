John Tuthill knows very little about his birth in Dublin 44 years ago and has spent years trying to trace his birth family.

He is one of many people adopted in the Republic of Ireland who were denied access to basic information about themselves and their biological parents.

Unlike in the UK, Irish adoptees had no automatic right to know their original identity at birth.

But Irish law has changed and from now on, people like John will be able to access their birth certificates and adoption records for the first time.

John says he has always felt like a part of him was "missing" and it is very important for him to find out where he came from.

Read the full story here.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken