Queen's funeral: 'We just want to show we are her people'
Many from Northern Ireland will travel to London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday.
They include a group of women from Action for Community Transformation - a charity based in the Shankill Road area of west Belfast.
BBC News NI paid them a visit and asked why it was so important them.
"Never in a lifetime are you ever going to do this again, to go to the Queen's funeral," said Julie Galashan.
Video journalist: Matt Fox