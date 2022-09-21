Dementia scheme 'will help hundreds of people'

A scheme which helps to trace people with dementia if they go missing is being launched in Northern Ireland.

The Herbert Protocol is already used in other parts of the United Kingdom.

Police are provided with personal information in advance, which saves valuable time when every minute counts.

The protocol's introduction was spearheaded by Dementia NI members, with Hazel Haworth from the organisation claiming: "It could save hundreds."

The Herbert Protocol is a simple form that family or people with dementia can download from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) website.

