There are currently 762 historic buildings deemed to be at risk in Northern Ireland. That figure has increased in recent years.

But is the condition of these buildings getting worse or is just that record keeping is getting better?

Iain Greenway from the Historic Environment Division says his organisation is working with owners of historic buildings to find out more about the state of the structures.

Meanwhile in Lurgan, County Armagh, a scheme hopes to restore up to 25 buildings.