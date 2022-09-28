Queen's University's new students' union has opened its doors.

The £41.8m building includes a shop, bars, the revamped Mandela Hall venue as well as the union's various student services.

Caroline Young, the director of QUB Student Plus, said the new building houses "old facilities that would have been in the students' union married with all the student support services we provide right across the university".

"So it's much more than one facet of the student's union."