An eclectic display of objects from the past 100 years has gone on display in the Limavady Museum at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.

All the objects were selected from museum collections from Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Coleraine and Limavady.

The carefully chosen objects range from a silent film cinema projector used in Ballymoney's St Patrick's Hall to a corporal punishment book from a Limavady school.

The idea behind the exhibit is to help tell the story of how much the area has changed over time, Museums Officer Joanne Honeyford told BBC News NI.

The free exhibition will remain open in the Ritter Gallery until Saturday 17 December.

Video journalist: Mike McBride