The mother of a four-year-old boy who has been hospitalised with RSV twice in the past month says it has been debilitating and upsetting.

Luke Adgey, from County Down, was diagnosed with RSV when he was born prematurely at 30 weeks.

From that primary infection, he has had several significant respiratory issues over the years.

Medical scientists have said parents need to be more alert to the symptoms of RSV.

Once a seasonal virus, there has been a surge in RSV cases throughout the year, including in Northern Ireland.

Luke's mother, Susan, said: "The winter is a waiting game for us, we dread it waiting to see if there is going to be any more infection as it is so present especially in this season."

