Brexit: Steve Baker sorry for behaviour towards Ireland during talks
Conservative MP Steve Baker has apologised for some of his behaviour towards Ireland and the EU during the Brexit process.
The Minister of State in the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) was speaking at the Conservative Party conference.
He reflected that he and others did not "always behave in a way which encouraged Ireland and the European Union to trust us to accept that they have legitimate interests".
"I am sorry about that," he said.