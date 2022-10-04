BBC Spotlight joined USPCA (Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) investigators in September as they monitored alleged animal baiters.

Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers.

Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have no legal protection.

Exposed: Hunting With Dogs airs on BBC One NI on Tuesday night and will be available on BBC iPlayer.

Read more here.