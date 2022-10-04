Police investigating the murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast have released CCTV footage of two suspects who were caught on camera at the scene of the shooting.

Mr Fox, 42, was shot dead in front of customers in the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on Sunday afternoon.

Det Supt Eamonn Corrigan described his murder "as a calculated, planned, ruthless execution".

"At one point, both gunmen stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor," the officer said.

